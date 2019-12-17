Facts

16:39 17.12.2019

Ukraine-Russia platform should be reanimated for swap of illegally held persons– SBU chief

2 min read
Ukraine-Russia platform should be reanimated for swap of illegally held persons– SBU chief

The exchange of illegally held persons should be carried out in parallel processes, without changing the essence of "all for all" swap, said Ivan Bakanov, the head of Ukraine's SBU Security Service (SBU).

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, the head of the SBU said that it is currently difficult to complete the process of identifying the list of the Ukrainian side because the ORLDO (occupied regions of Luhansk and Donetsk regions) side does not allow international observers to the places where these people are detained. "There are some who are identified, but there are those who are subject to identification," he said.

Bakanov noted: "In our opinion, it would be good to conduct the exchange in parallel processes, but at the same time without changing the essence of "all for all" swap as agreed upon at Normandy format.

He explained that Ukraine should exchange, including the citizens of the Russian Federation, who are on the territory of Ukraine, but they are requested by the ORDLO.

"We can't give Russian citizens to ORDLO. That is, it's more rational to reanimate the platform that was on the first exchange - Ukraine and the Russian Federation," the head of the Ukrainian special service emphasized.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:49 17.12.2019
ATO participants may be involved in territorial defense forces – SBU chief

ATO participants may be involved in territorial defense forces – SBU chief

17:37 17.12.2019
SBU to focus on counterintelligence, Bureau of Financial Investigations to investigate economic crimes – SBU chief

SBU to focus on counterintelligence, Bureau of Financial Investigations to investigate economic crimes – SBU chief

10:38 17.12.2019
Ukraine to be able to quit borrowing from IMF in three years – Finance minister

Ukraine to be able to quit borrowing from IMF in three years – Finance minister

17:34 14.12.2019
Russia-led forces do not let OSCE SMM into ORDLO territory - Ukrainian JCCC

Russia-led forces do not let OSCE SMM into ORDLO territory - Ukrainian JCCC

15:26 14.12.2019
Two Russian journalists refused entry to Ukraine

Two Russian journalists refused entry to Ukraine

14:01 14.12.2019
Ukraine, Belarus expand trade, economic cooperation – Cabinet

Ukraine, Belarus expand trade, economic cooperation – Cabinet

12:46 14.12.2019
SBU, intelligence service needed to find Sheremet murder paymasters – Avakov

SBU, intelligence service needed to find Sheremet murder paymasters – Avakov

12:39 14.12.2019
Russia now realizes necessity to change Minsk accords it rejected at Normandy Four meeting – Prystaiko

Russia now realizes necessity to change Minsk accords it rejected at Normandy Four meeting – Prystaiko

15:28 13.12.2019
U.K. Supreme Court postpones decision making in Ukraine v Russia $3 bln bond dispute

U.K. Supreme Court postpones decision making in Ukraine v Russia $3 bln bond dispute

12:23 13.12.2019
Ukraine, Moldova sign memorandum of understanding on gas supply security

Ukraine, Moldova sign memorandum of understanding on gas supply security

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU to focus on counterintelligence, Bureau of Financial Investigations to investigate economic crimes – SBU chief

Three persons killed, 15 in hospital after truck and passenger bus collide in Chernihiv region

Kyiv against Donbas self-proclaimed republics joining 'Normandy format'

Zelensky tables to Rada urgent bill with amendments to Constitution regarding decentralization of power

Giuliani publishes report on visit to Ukraine

LATEST

Three persons killed, 15 in hospital after truck and passenger bus collide in Chernihiv region

Customs service head counts on criminalization of smuggling of excisable goods in 2020

Kyiv against Donbas self-proclaimed republics joining 'Normandy format'

Zelensky tables to Rada urgent bill with amendments to Constitution regarding decentralization of power

Giuliani publishes report on visit to Ukraine

Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid seven enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Cybersecurity is key component of national security - NSDC Secretary Danilov

Cybersecurity is key component of national security - NSDC Secretary Danilov

Agreement on admission of ICRC's reps to occupied Donbas reached – Prystaiko

Preparatory work to be done by next Normandy format meeting in April – Prystaiko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD