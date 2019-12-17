Ukraine-Russia platform should be reanimated for swap of illegally held persons– SBU chief

The exchange of illegally held persons should be carried out in parallel processes, without changing the essence of "all for all" swap, said Ivan Bakanov, the head of Ukraine's SBU Security Service (SBU).

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, the head of the SBU said that it is currently difficult to complete the process of identifying the list of the Ukrainian side because the ORLDO (occupied regions of Luhansk and Donetsk regions) side does not allow international observers to the places where these people are detained. "There are some who are identified, but there are those who are subject to identification," he said.

Bakanov noted: "In our opinion, it would be good to conduct the exchange in parallel processes, but at the same time without changing the essence of "all for all" swap as agreed upon at Normandy format.

He explained that Ukraine should exchange, including the citizens of the Russian Federation, who are on the territory of Ukraine, but they are requested by the ORDLO.

"We can't give Russian citizens to ORDLO. That is, it's more rational to reanimate the platform that was on the first exchange - Ukraine and the Russian Federation," the head of the Ukrainian special service emphasized.