Zelensky promises that pace of change on key components of Ukraine's formula for future will only increase in 2020

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has outlined five components of the formula for the future of Ukraine: achieving peace, effective institutions and transparent rules of the game, investment, new infrastructure and democracy, and promises that in all these areas the pace of change will only increase in 2020.

"The formula for the future for Ukraine consists of five components. And the first of them is, of course, peace. There can be no development without peace. Therefore, we won't drag this out, we won't wait until a peaceful solution falls out of the sky, before foreign partners bring it to us on a silver platter. We want peace on our terms," he wrote in his article "Forward and Upward," which will be published in a special issue of New Time (Novoe Vremya) magazine on December 12, entitled "Peace in 2020."

Zelensky emphasized that such peace consists of the return of territories and people to Ukraine. "With the ceasefire and a real, not fake peace process. And therefore, it is we, and not someone else, who are obliged to act and seek peaceful solutions," he said.

The president noted that Ukraine also needs effective institutions and transparent rules of the game, binding on everyone. "The victory over corruption and fair courts, the equality of all before the law and the elimination of privileges for the elect. The unconditional protection of property rights and the stringent authority that any official will be placed in — from the president to the village headman," he said.

According to him, Ukraine really needs investments, for which it is necessary to remove impenetrable barriers and unnecessary regulations that impede business development, build a tax system that can stimulate the initiative, create transparent markets that will not be controlled by "corrupt officials and raiders."

Zelensky drew attention to the importance of a qualitatively new infrastructure, not only of roads, but also of medical and educational, digital and energy, financial and municipal infrastructure.

The head of state also considers it necessary to ensure in Ukraine not declarative, but real democracy, so that people can influence decisions of the authorities from the level of the community to the president.

"There are no more or less important elements in this formula of the future. We have been putting off real changes for so long that today we must do everything at once without wasting time on agreements and corruption schemes. We have already begun to implement this approach," he emphasized.

Zelensky pointed out that you can laugh at the "turbo mode" of the work of the authorities as much as you like, but changes are taking place in the country that have not been solved by generations of Ukrainian politicians.

"In 2020, the pace of change will only increase in all five directions. We have broken the vicious circle of development. And now there is only one way: forward and upward. Well, let's run!" he concluded with an appeal.