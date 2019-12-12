Facts

12:42 12.12.2019

SBU conducts searches at Energoatom

2 min read
SBU conducts searches at Energoatom

 Law enforcers have conducted searches in the office of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom under the investigation into the case on the purchase of equipment for nuclear power plants (NPPs) at overestimated prices, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has said.

"On December 11, 2019, investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) under procedural guidance of the PGO conducted several searches at Energoatom, at the places of work and residence of officials of the state enterprise who could be involved in the procurement of equipment and assembly services for some NPPs in Ukraine at overestimated prices," the PGO wrote on Facebook.

The investigators are checking into a version, according to which in 2017-2018 some companies supplied valves worth around UAH 40 million which were previously purchased from the producers at a four times lower price. Respective documents were forged to conceal the crime.

As reported, the government dismissed President of Energoatom Yuriy Nedashkovsky under resolution No. 1122 dated November 27, 2019. Director General of Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) Pavlo Pavlyshyn was appointed as Acting President of Energoatom.

Energoatom is the operator of all four Ukrainian-based operating nuclear power plants, which have 15 VVER reactors with an overall generating capacity of 13.835 gigawatts.

Tags: #energoatom #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:02 09.12.2019
SBU conducting searches of Odesa mayor's office

SBU conducting searches of Odesa mayor's office

11:58 06.12.2019
Energoatom to send fuel from three NPP units to central nuclear storage in 2020 – Nedashkovsky

Energoatom to send fuel from three NPP units to central nuclear storage in 2020 – Nedashkovsky

15:07 28.11.2019
Main reasons for firing Energoatom head is inefficient management, Martynenko case – Energy ministry

Main reasons for firing Energoatom head is inefficient management, Martynenko case – Energy ministry

16:47 27.11.2019
Cabinet dismisses Energoatom head Nedashkovsky – MP Honcharenko

Cabinet dismisses Energoatom head Nedashkovsky – MP Honcharenko

16:32 22.11.2019
PGO jointly with SBU raiding Odesa seaport in UAH 54 mln embezzlement case

PGO jointly with SBU raiding Odesa seaport in UAH 54 mln embezzlement case

11:28 22.11.2019
Treason probe against SBU ex-chief Hrytsak under way in Ukraine

Treason probe against SBU ex-chief Hrytsak under way in Ukraine

14:12 14.11.2019
Energoatom mulling eurobond placement

Energoatom mulling eurobond placement

17:52 11.11.2019
SBU exposes ex-head of Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways on theft of more than UAH 50 mln

SBU exposes ex-head of Pivdenno-Zakhidna Railways on theft of more than UAH 50 mln

14:47 08.11.2019
SBU conducting search of Kyiv-based Turchynov and Partners office

SBU conducting search of Kyiv-based Turchynov and Partners office

12:39 07.11.2019
Zelensky dismisses Tivodar as head of SBU Main Investigation Office

Zelensky dismisses Tivodar as head of SBU Main Investigation Office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Search operation amid debris of Odesa College completed, death toll of fire victims totals 16 people– Odesa deputy mayor

Zelensky promises that pace of change on key components of Ukraine's formula for future will only increase in 2020

Some 136 civilians wounded, 26 killed during conflict in Donbas in 2019 – UN Monitoring Mission

Rada extends law on special self-governance procedures in ORDLO by one year

Ukraine thanks U.S. House of Representatives for approval of sanctions against Nord Stream 2

LATEST

Search operation amid debris of Odesa College completed, death toll of fire victims totals 16 people– Odesa deputy mayor

Zelensky promises that pace of change on key components of Ukraine's formula for future will only increase in 2020

Rada creates commission to control investigations into attacks on Handziuk, other public activists

Some 136 civilians wounded, 26 killed during conflict in Donbas in 2019 – UN Monitoring Mission

Rada extends law on special self-governance procedures in ORDLO by one year

Ukraine thanks U.S. House of Representatives for approval of sanctions against Nord Stream 2

GUAM summit to take place in Kyiv on Dec 12

Rada committee's head asks Culture Ministry to draft proposals following Venice Commission's recommendations

Zelensky expects EU to extend Russia sanctions until its territorial integrity is fully restored

JFO: Russia-occupation forces wearing JCCC patches in disengagement area near Stanytsia Luhanska

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD