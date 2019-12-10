Facts

17:39 10.12.2019

New dynamics in Normandy format talks represent window of opportunity for Minsk accords implementation – Ukraine's Mission to EU

The new dynamics in the Normandy format talks represent a window of opportunity that should be used by the sides to move towards the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, the Mission of Ukraine to the EU said in a statement following a meeting of the Normandy Four in Paris on December 9.

"The measures agreed under the Normandy format and the renewed engagement by the parties at the Summit in Paris yesterday are important steps. Their quick and thorough implementation is essential and would have a direct positive impact on the lives of people in eastern Ukraine on both sides of the contact line," the mission's press service said on Facebook.

It is emphasized that the EU appreciates a constructive approach on the part of Ukraine and expects that Russia will use its influence to fully implement the Minsk agreements.

"The EU reaffirms its support to the efforts by France and Germany in the Normandy format, and to the work of the Trilateral Contact Group. The EU stands ready to support further the demining activities and the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission, which must have safe, secure, unconditional and unimpeded access to the entire territory of Ukraine. The EU recalls its full support to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity and independence of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the statement reads.

Tags: #eu #normandy_format #ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
