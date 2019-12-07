Popular assembly to gather on Maidan on Sunday in support of Ukraine, not to protest – Poroshenko

The Red Lines all-Ukrainian popular assembly will gather on the Independence Square in Kyiv on Sunday in support for Ukraine before the upcoming Normandy Format summit, fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko said during the Red Lines TV linkup, according to the press service of the European Solidarity Party.

"The popular assembly, which will gather on Maidan at 13:00 on Sunday, is not a protest. It is an assembly in support of Ukraine so that Russia, France and Germany hear that we will not cross these "red lines." We clearly know what Ukraine needs," he said.

Poroshenko stressed that possible lack of results after the Normandy Format summit will not be a disaster.

"Not a big deal. Return to Ukraine, unite the nation, build the army, build the state," he said.