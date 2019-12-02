Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Energy and Environment Protection Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Orzhel has confirmed plans of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and National Energy Company Ukrenergo, and their supervisory boards.

"The political decision to reshuffle top managers and launch competitions at all strategic companies has been made," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

At the same time, Orzhel said that current top managers, if they wish, will be able to participate in relevant competitions.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, under resolution No. 1122-r dated November 27, 2019, fired president of Energoatom Yuriy Nedashkovsky.

According to Orzhel, the new manager of Energoatom will be a reputable man from the nuclear industry.