Facts

14:56 29.11.2019

SCM expects economic downturn in 2020

2 min read
SCM expects economic downturn in 2020

SCM Group companies in the fourth quarter of 2019 are operating in the conditions of a sharp drop in the markets, SCM Communications Director Natalia Yemchenko has said.

"The next year will be very difficult for the Ukrainian economy and Ukrainian business. We predict an economic downturn, perhaps the most dramatic since Ukraine's independence. That means a decline in production," she said.

Yemchenko said that the fourth quarter of 2019 will be difficult for SCM and the Ukrainian economy, since the key global markets for the group (metallurgical and energy) are falling significantly and rapidly, and this already affects the work of SCM enterprises and contractors.

"Under such conditions, we will do our best to ensure that our enterprises remain stable, and our contribution to the development of the country is substantial. But it's not a fact that we will succeed to ensure the level of 2019," she stated.

She clarified that over the nine months of this year, SCM businesses paid UAH 45 billion in taxes to the national budget, which corresponds to last year, but increased capital investments by 30% compared to the same period in 2018, to UAH 31 billion, and also increased social programs spending in the regions to UAH 7.75 billion.

Yemchenko stressed that amid the global economic downturn, it is important for the group to establish a fair play for business in Ukraine, "so that the rules are transparent and uniform for all."

Tags: #scm #scm_group
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:32 06.06.2018
Cypriot court decides to 'unfreeze' SCM assets

Cypriot court decides to 'unfreeze' SCM assets

16:01 03.05.2018
London court rejects SCM lawsuit on Ukrtelecom case, company to continue defending its position

London court rejects SCM lawsuit on Ukrtelecom case, company to continue defending its position

18:02 24.01.2018
SCM expects arrest of $820 mln assets in dispute over Ukrtelecom to be lifted in late Feb-early March

SCM expects arrest of $820 mln assets in dispute over Ukrtelecom to be lifted in late Feb-early March

17:08 24.01.2018
ESU is only company that responsible for debts to state banks - SCM

ESU is only company that responsible for debts to state banks - SCM

14:47 24.01.2018
Khoroshkovsky was real ultimate beneficiary of EPIC during privatization of Ukrtelecom – SCM

Khoroshkovsky was real ultimate beneficiary of EPIC during privatization of Ukrtelecom – SCM

12:55 24.01.2018
High Court of Justice to hear SCM's counterclaim against LCIA decision in Ukrtelecom purchase-concerning $820 mln litigation with Raga

High Court of Justice to hear SCM's counterclaim against LCIA decision in Ukrtelecom purchase-concerning $820 mln litigation with Raga

10:26 24.01.2018
It is right that government can hold accountable those who sold Ukrtelecom - SCM Director for International and Investor Relations

It is right that government can hold accountable those who sold Ukrtelecom - SCM Director for International and Investor Relations

11:17 10.01.2018
Amsterdam court freezes Dutch assets of SCM, DTEK, Metinvest in dispute over Ukrtelecom, SCM works as usual

Amsterdam court freezes Dutch assets of SCM, DTEK, Metinvest in dispute over Ukrtelecom, SCM works as usual

10:56 09.01.2018
SCM appeals against decision to freeze Akhmetov's assets for $820 mln

SCM appeals against decision to freeze Akhmetov's assets for $820 mln

10:25 09.01.2018
SCM to contest Cyprus court ruling to freeze $820 mln of Akhmetov's assets

SCM to contest Cyprus court ruling to freeze $820 mln of Akhmetov's assets

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Russia start agreeing interconnection agreement under European rules – Naftogaz

Zelensky, Merkel by phone discuss preparation for Normandy format meeting on Dec 9

Prosecutor Kulyk, leading Burisma case, dismissed from prosecutor's office due to failure to pass certification – PGO

Over 60,000 houses devastated during war in Donbas – human rights activist

Sentsov in EP: When some of you think about shaking Putin's hand in friendship, remember every person who has died in Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine, Russia start agreeing interconnection agreement under European rules – Naftogaz

NABU completes investigation into case on causing UAH 1.68 mln damage to state-run Artillery Armament

Kniazhytsky loses suit to Medvedchuk in case on defending honor and dignity

Zelensky congratulates everyone who celebrates Thanksgiving Day

Cabinet imposes sanctions on 131 legal entities for activities in Crimea

Zelensky, Merkel by phone discuss preparation for Normandy format meeting on Dec 9

Disengagement in Donbas possible if Ukraine's interests abided - NSDC Secretary

Nalyvaichenko proposes combining Ukraine's European integration with reintegration of Donbas

Ukraine has seen no attacks motivated by anti-Semitism in past 3 years – Association of Jewish Communities

PGO to hold investigative experiments in Maidan cases – Riaboshapka

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD