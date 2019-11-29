NABU completes investigation into case on causing UAH 1.68 mln damage to state-run Artillery Armament

Employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) under procedural guidance of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have finished investigation into the case on causing damage to the state-run Artillery Armament Design Bureau, a part of the Ukroboronprom State Concern.

The investigation had been conducted since December 2019, according to the press service of the NABU.

On November 26, 2019, the materials of the criminal case were passed to former head of the enterprise, who is a suspect in the case, for reading before drawing up an indictment and sending it to the High Anti-Corruption Court.

The case was opened under Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of authority or office) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Reportedly, in 2015, the head of the enterprise abused authority by violating rules and organizing procurement of equipment at significantly higher prices and caused a UAH 1.68 million damage to the state.

In October 2018, the official was notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In October 2019, investigators of the NABU changed the classification of the case to Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. However, the suspect had been fleeing from investigation since that time and was put on a wanted list on October 18.

On November 25, 2019, the NABU detained the suspected to ensure his participation in the consideration of a motion to choose a measure of restrain in the form of detention in custody for him. On the same day, the suspect was notified of the completion of the investigation and the materials of the criminal case were passed to him for reading.

On November 27, 2019, the court ruled to detain the suspect, setting bail at UAH 153,000 of bail.