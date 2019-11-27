Facts

18:07 27.11.2019

PGO to hold investigative experiments in Maidan cases – Riaboshapka

Prosecutor General's Office is going to hold investigative experiments to probe cases of Maidan, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka said.

"The matter concerns investigative experiments. No we're deciding for the investigative experiments to be held now, without postponement," prosecutor general told the journalists in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to him, the matter concerns three criminal cases, which are directly related to the events happened on Maidan using violence.

"Most of the (Maidan) cases are not brought to an end. And most of the investigative experiments that we are going to conduct now could have been done five years ago, because there is no procedural difficulty in this, in reproducing the circumstances in which the injuries were caused...It could have been done five years ago, not sixth year after the events," Riaboshapka said.

