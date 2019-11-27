Facts

12:26 27.11.2019

Prosecutor Kulyk, leading Burisma case, dismissed from prosecutor's office due to failure to pass certification – PGO

Prosecutor Kostiantyn Kulyk has been dismissed from the prosecutor's office on the basis of failure to pass certification, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Kulyk has been fired. The basis for dismissal is failure to pass certification," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

As reported, on November 14, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka said that Kulyk, on whose decision the involvement of former United States Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter in the case against Burisma Holdings depended, had failed to attend his recertification and would be dismissed.

Riaboshapka did not say whether Hunter Biden is currently a person of interest in a particular case. At the same time, the prosecutor general said that the decision on involving him in the case depended upon Prosecutor Kulyk, who is currently "on sick leave and failed to attend a test" as part of the recertification process. "The law leaves us no other choice but to bid farewell to Kostiantyn Hennadiyovych [Kulyk]," Riaboshapka said.

Further, according to him, the case will be led by a new prosecutor who may have other positions in this criminal process.

Tags: #pgo #burisma
