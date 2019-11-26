France remains mobilized to end conflict in Donbas - Ambassador at meeting with families of POWs, missing Ukrainians

Ambassador of France to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins held a meeting on Tuesday with the families of prisoners of war and missing Ukrainians in Donbas.

"An exciting meeting with the families of prisoners of war and missing people in Donbas. They have not seen their husbands for five years and hardly receive news from them. France remains mobilized to put an end to the conflict, to provide these families with the opportunity to see their loved ones again and unite," de Poncins said on Twitter.

As reported, Etienne de Poncins was appointed Ambassador of France to Ukraine on July 24, 2019. He succeeded Isabelle Dumont as ambassador to Ukraine. Prior to this, de Poncins worked as an inspector of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in the European Foreign Service. Ho worked as the French ambassador to Kenya and Bulgaria.