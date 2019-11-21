Facts

13:37 21.11.2019

PGO extradites suspected foreign hacker to U.S., first time under simplified procedure

 Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) for the first time under a simplified procedure in cooperation with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has extradited a suspected Lithuanian hacker to the United States, the PGO's website said on Thursday.

"The suspect was wanted for a long time by U.S. law enforcement authorities on suspicion of having committed ten serious transnational cybercrimes and was detained as a result of a special operation by Ukraine's National Police in October this year. The Prosecutor General decided to extradite the person to the United States in a simplified manner and today he actually transferred to the competent authorities of this country," the statement said.

The PGO said this is the first extradition from Ukraine to the United States under the simplified procedure.

