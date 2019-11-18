Facts

16:18 18.11.2019

PGO asking to arrest Ukreximbank head with UAH 100 mln bail option

During a hearing at Pechersky District Court of Kyiv, the prosecutor has pleaded for UAH 100 million as pre-trial restriction for board chairman of Kyiv-based Ukreximbank Oleksandr Hrytsenko and his detention for 50 days.

As a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine reported from the court room, the hearing started at 1400 on Monday.

On November 16, the Security Service of Ukraine acting in charge of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine detained Hrytsenko in the framework of a criminal proceeding, on the grounds of committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 255 (creation of a criminal organization), Part 5 of Article 191 (misappropriation, embezzlement of property or possession by abuse of office), Part 3 of Article 209 (legalization (laundering) of proceeds of crime).

