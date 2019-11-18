SBI sends to PGO draft suspicion notice on Poroshenko, draft motion to Rada on consent to hold him liable

Investigators of the central apparatus of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) sent to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine a draft report on suspicion of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko as part of a pretrial investigation of criminal proceedings regarding possible unlawful influence on the competition for the selection of candidates for appointment of members of the High Council of Justice in March-May 2019.

"The document refers to the suspicion of the fifth president of Ukraine of committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Article 109 [actions aimed at forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power] and Part 2 of Article 364 (abuse of authority or official position]of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," it said on Monday.

In addition, the information says, investigators of the SBI sent to the PGO a draft motion to the Verkhovna Rada on consent to bring to criminal account the fifth president of Ukraine, who is the incumbent parliamentarian.