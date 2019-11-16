Russia, Turkey conducting 7th patrol mission in Syria

The Russian military police and the Turkish armed forces have begun their seventh joint patrol in a border area several dozen kilometers north of the populated locality of Qamishli, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The helicopter crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces' army aviation are conducting aerial patrol of the area," the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The joint patrol takes place along the route that started from the customs point in the populated locality of Deirun Aga, where the Russian military police and the Turkish troops specified the routes of their joint patrol along the Syrian-Turkish border," the ministry said.

The patrol will be inspecting the situation in Syrian populated localities on its way, it said.

"The joint patrol comprises about 50 Russian and Turkish servicemen and eight armored vehicles, such as the Tigr armored vehicles and the BTR-80 armored personnel carriers of the Russian military police and the Kirpi armored vehicles of the Turkish border service," the ministry said.

A Russian Orlan-10 drone is monitoring the situation on the patrol route, it said.