Head, deputy heads of Office of Ukrainian President may be added to list of posts with high corruption risks

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has lodged a request with the Justice Ministry to amend the list of positions with high or heightened risks of corruption.

"The national bureau suggests including the posts of first deputy head and deputy head of the Office of the President to the list of posts with high corruption risks along with the post of head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," NABU's press service said on Friday.

Other jobs with high corruption risks include the posts of heads and deputy heads of structural divisions within individual departments of the central office of the National Bank of Ukraine and the posts of heads and deputy heads of individual structural divisions of the State Judicial Administration's territorial branches.

The list of positions with high or heightened risks of corruption is approved by NABU, the press service said.