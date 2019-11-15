Facts

14:13 15.11.2019

Head, deputy heads of Office of Ukrainian President may be added to list of posts with high corruption risks

1 min read
Head, deputy heads of Office of Ukrainian President may be added to list of posts with high corruption risks

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has lodged a request with the Justice Ministry to amend the list of positions with high or heightened risks of corruption.

"The national bureau suggests including the posts of first deputy head and deputy head of the Office of the President to the list of posts with high corruption risks along with the post of head of the Office of the President of Ukraine," NABU's press service said on Friday.

Other jobs with high corruption risks include the posts of heads and deputy heads of structural divisions within individual departments of the central office of the National Bank of Ukraine and the posts of heads and deputy heads of individual structural divisions of the State Judicial Administration's territorial branches.

The list of positions with high or heightened risks of corruption is approved by NABU, the press service said.

Tags: #nabu #corruption
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:40 14.11.2019
NABU, SAPO present suspicion to President's Office employee, two her accomplices

NABU, SAPO present suspicion to President's Office employee, two her accomplices

11:44 14.11.2019
Onyshchenko to be extradited from Spain to Ukraine in Dec – Sytnyk

Onyshchenko to be extradited from Spain to Ukraine in Dec – Sytnyk

13:33 13.11.2019
NABU serves notices of suspicion in absentia to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, ex-board chairman Maltsev

NABU serves notices of suspicion in absentia to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, ex-board chairman Maltsev

10:02 13.11.2019
NABU reports details of detention of head of one of Presidential Office's departments

NABU reports details of detention of head of one of Presidential Office's departments

17:33 12.11.2019
NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

14:44 12.11.2019
NABU asks court for UAH 2.5-30 mln bail for suspected in VAB Bank case

NABU asks court for UAH 2.5-30 mln bail for suspected in VAB Bank case

10:45 12.11.2019
Yermak says never accused Poroshenko of war in Donbas, said he might be involved in corruption scandals

Yermak says never accused Poroshenko of war in Donbas, said he might be involved in corruption scandals

09:43 12.11.2019
SAPO opens criminal case on leakages from NABU – Derkach

SAPO opens criminal case on leakages from NABU – Derkach

15:58 08.11.2019
Work of National Agency for Corruption Prevention should be reset for success - Honcharuk

Work of National Agency for Corruption Prevention should be reset for success - Honcharuk

09:56 06.11.2019
Zelensky instructs to eradicate corruption in architecture and construction, urban planning by end of 2019

Zelensky instructs to eradicate corruption in architecture and construction, urban planning by end of 2019

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Normandy Format summit scheduled for December 9 – conversation between Zelensky and Macron

Normandy Format summit to be scheduled for December 9 in Paris

Bomb disposal engineer injured by blast during ammunition recycling operation in Balakliya – Defense Ministry

In connection with new data on possible involvement of Russian officials in tragedy of MH17, EU again calls on all countries to cooperate with investigation

Kyiv court arrests Defense Ministry officials in faulty bulletproof vests case

LATEST

Normandy Format summit scheduled for December 9 – conversation between Zelensky and Macron

Normandy Format summit to be scheduled for December 9 in Paris

Bomb disposal engineer injured by blast during ammunition recycling operation in Balakliya – Defense Ministry

In connection with new data on possible involvement of Russian officials in tragedy of MH17, EU again calls on all countries to cooperate with investigation

Kyiv court arrests Defense Ministry officials in faulty bulletproof vests case

Arakhamia, Gerus say Skorokhod's husband tried to influence voting in energy committee

Court without arrest obliges ex-first head of NBU Pysaruk within five days to post UAH 5 mln bail within VAB Bank case

Path to peace in Donbas lies in talks - Rinat Akhmetov's press secretary

Trump lawyer bolsters defense of Kolomoisky's U.S. partners – media

UNGA third committee supports Crimean resolution despite direct threats from Russians – Kyslytsia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD