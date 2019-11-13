Infrastructure minister reports 97% and 95% readiness of Kalanchak, Chonhar checkpoints

The construction of the Kalanchak checkpoint is finished by 97% and the Chonhar checkpoint is 95% ready, according to Infrastructure Minister of Ukraine Vladyslav Krykliy.

"We started [the construction projects] at the beginning of October and the facilities will be finished as early as on November 15. Even Chinese construction companies cold envy such pace. As of yesterday, the Kalanchak and Chonhar checkpoints are 97% and 95% ready, respectively," the minister wrote on his Facebook page on November 12.

According to the statement, steel structures have been erected in the service areas for the buildings of bus stations, administrative services centers and rest rooms for drivers. External water supply and sewage systems have been equipped, finishing works are in progress, furnishing of premises and land improvement works have begun.

As reported, the construction of the Kalanchak and Chonhar checkpoints was part of the Action Plan for the implementation of state policy on annexed Crimea, approved by the government on March 28, 2018. According to this plan, by the end of the third quarter of 2018, the checkpoints should have been equipped at the administrative border with Crimea, and before January 1, 2019, service zones with administrative services should have been created. The Infrastructure Ministry, Finance Ministry, Ministry for Temporary Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons and Kherson Regional State Administration are responsible for the implementation of these points of the plan.

On June 25, 2019, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced that it planned as early as in August 2019 to announce the relevant tender procedures for determining the contractor for the construction of the Chonhar checkpoint.

On July 13, 2019, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ordered newly appointed Head of Kherson Regional State Administration Yuriy Husev to fully equip the Chonhar and Kalanchak checkpoints by the end of 2019.