Facts

11:47 12.11.2019

Protest against creation of Ukrainian land market under way near Verkhovna Rada

2 min read
Protest against creation of Ukrainian land market under way near Verkhovna Rada

Members of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council and the political parties National Corps, Svoboda, and Right Sector (banned in Russia) are staging a protest near the Ukrainian parliament headquarters in Kyiv on Tuesday against the adoption of a bill on forming an agricultural land market in the country.

Several hundred people have gathered on Constitution Square, denouncing the creation of an agricultural land market in Ukraine as an attempt by the authorities to sell Ukrainian land to tycoons and transnational corporations. Activists have parked about 15 items of farming machinery in front of the parliament building.

The protesters are demanding that parliament recall bills amending legislative acts on the turnover of agricultural land that pave the way for creating an agricultural land market.

At the same time, another rally – in favor of abolishing Ukraine's moratorium of land sales - is taking place near the parliament headquarters as well. Its participants are calling for the start of land reform via forming a transparent agricultural land market.

On October 18, the Ukrainian Parliamentary Committee on Agrarian Policy and Land Relations recommended that the Verkhovna Rada pass a bill on the turnover of agricultural land. Batkivschyna leader Yulia Tymoshenko said then that the committee's decision was illegitimate as, as Tymoshenko said, the committee had adopted it secretly, in the absence of representatives of other factions.

A group of the Servant of the People faction's MPs, including chairman of the abovementioned committee Mykola Solsky, registered an alternative bill in the Verkhovna Rada on October 10 that suggests lifting the ban on the alienation of agricultural land in all forms of ownership on October 1, 2020.

Tags: #protest #land_market #verkhovna_rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:18 12.11.2019
Parliament prematurely terminates deputy powers of Iryna Lutsenko

Parliament prematurely terminates deputy powers of Iryna Lutsenko

13:16 12.11.2019
Rada at first reading adopts bill No. 2233 on changes to electricity market

Rada at first reading adopts bill No. 2233 on changes to electricity market

17:05 05.11.2019
Rada deputies visit Zolote-4 as part of monitoring mission - JFO press center

Rada deputies visit Zolote-4 as part of monitoring mission - JFO press center

10:26 30.10.2019
Zelensky signs law depriving MPs of payments in case of absenteeism

Zelensky signs law depriving MPs of payments in case of absenteeism

14:14 25.10.2019
Razumkov hopes for positive changes from negotiations in Normandy format, says Rada ready to do everything necessary for this

Razumkov hopes for positive changes from negotiations in Normandy format, says Rada ready to do everything necessary for this

12:38 23.10.2019
All members of Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy must take polygraph test - Zelensky

All members of Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy must take polygraph test - Zelensky

16:01 19.10.2019
Servant of the People party member planning to stop ongoing lustration

Servant of the People party member planning to stop ongoing lustration

13:43 19.10.2019
Stefanchuk heads interfactional union of people's deputies 'Intellectual Ukraine'

Stefanchuk heads interfactional union of people's deputies 'Intellectual Ukraine'

18:12 17.10.2019
Rada creates temporary special commission for implementation of state policy to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity

Rada creates temporary special commission for implementation of state policy to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity

15:27 17.10.2019
Riaboshapka sends submission to Rada about bringing MP Yaroslav Dubnevych to justice

Riaboshapka sends submission to Rada about bringing MP Yaroslav Dubnevych to justice

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

Moscow urges Kyiv to extend law on Donbas special status to 2020

Kyiv proposes to hold video conference of TCG humanitarian subgroup on Nov 13 - Kuchma's press secretary

All obstacles for Normandy format meeting removed at TCG meeting

Trump promises to publish first conversation with Zelensky this week

LATEST

NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

Moscow urges Kyiv to extend law on Donbas special status to 2020

Kyiv proposes to hold video conference of TCG humanitarian subgroup on Nov 13 - Kuchma's press secretary

All obstacles for Normandy format meeting removed at TCG meeting

Decisions of UN top court in Ukraine v. Russia case expected no earlier than 2022

Trump promises to publish first conversation with Zelensky this week

Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Nov 12

European Solidarity says case against General Marchenko attempt to discredit reforms of Armed Forces

Sajdik, Kuchma not to arrive in Minsk for TCG meeting – Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Yermak says never accused Poroshenko of war in Donbas, said he might be involved in corruption scandals

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD