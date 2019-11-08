Facts

13:50 08.11.2019

Japanese govt transfers next batch of diagnostic equipment to Ukrainian hospitals – Health ministry

Japanese govt transfers next batch of diagnostic equipment to Ukrainian hospitals – Health ministry

The Japanese government has handed over the next batch of diagnostic equipment to Ukrainian hospitals, which will help doctors quickly perform high-precision examinations and provide the necessary medical care to patients, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports.

"Modern diagnostic equipment will be handed over to emergency departments of hospitals in Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Smila, Rivne, and Zaporozhia. Soon these facilities will become part of a network of multidisciplinary intensive care hospitals that have a powerful material and technical base, work around the clock. Also the medical workers of these hospitals took practical courses on working with patients in emergency situations," the ministry said on Facebook on Friday morning.

The Ministry of Health noted that due to the efficient use of funds, it was possible to save about $450,000, which will make it possible to purchase additional patient monitors and portable ultrasound equipment for hospitals in Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Kalush, Balta, Kamyanets-Podilsky and Lviv. The total grant amount is more than UAH 112 million.

The ministry recalled that the previous supply of equipment took place in 2017-2018.

