Facts

15:19 04.11.2019

Zelensky replaces head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration – decrees

1 min read
Zelensky replaces head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration – decrees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky by his decree has appointed Roman Bodnar the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration (Decree No. 798/2019), according to the website of the President's Office.

"To appoint Bodnar Roman Mykolayovych as the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration," text of decree No. 798/2019, published on the president's website on Monday reads.

By another decree (No. 797/2019) Zelensky dismissed Ihor Shevchenko from this position, according to the application submitted by him.

Tags: #cherkasy_region #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:48 04.11.2019
President signs bill on activities of judicial self-government bodies into law

President signs bill on activities of judicial self-government bodies into law

11:00 04.11.2019
Trump says he would like to meet Zelensky in White House

Trump says he would like to meet Zelensky in White House

12:16 01.11.2019
Zelensky introduces new head of Ternopil Regional Administration Ihor Sopel

Zelensky introduces new head of Ternopil Regional Administration Ihor Sopel

12:18 31.10.2019
Disengagement due to begin in Petrivske on Nov 4 – Zelensky

Disengagement due to begin in Petrivske on Nov 4 – Zelensky

12:07 31.10.2019
Nord Stream 2 weakening Europe, strengthening Russia – Zelensky

Nord Stream 2 weakening Europe, strengthening Russia – Zelensky

12:06 31.10.2019
Ukraine ready to expedite preparations for joining NATO – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to expedite preparations for joining NATO – Zelensky

10:43 31.10.2019
Zelensky, Merkel discuss preparation for meeting in Normandy format

Zelensky, Merkel discuss preparation for meeting in Normandy format

10:42 31.10.2019
Ukraine ready to join NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to join NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program – Zelensky

11:12 30.10.2019
State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

10:26 30.10.2019
Zelensky signs law depriving MPs of payments in case of absenteeism

Zelensky signs law depriving MPs of payments in case of absenteeism

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President signs bill on activities of judicial self-government bodies into law

Ukraine ready to start disengagement of forces along Bohdanivka-Petrivske on Nov 7 if no shell attacks only – JFO commander

Deputy Zhuravlev's visit to Zolote is violation of all norms – Prystaiko

Ukraine sends Russia note with demand to return seized naval vessels – Prystaiko

Situation with diphtheria under control – Skaletska

LATEST

Ukraine ready to start disengagement of forces along Bohdanivka-Petrivske on Nov 7 if no shell attacks only – JFO commander

Deputy Zhuravlev's visit to Zolote is violation of all norms – Prystaiko

Prosecutor's Office investigates 50 cases due to prosecution of journalists in Crimea

Ukraine sends Russia note with demand to return seized naval vessels – Prystaiko

Situation with diphtheria under control – Skaletska

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

France, Germany hope Handziuk murder instigators to be punished

Mine clearance in Zolote disengagement area to last until Nov 9 – JFO HQ

Number of visitors of Chornobyl zone grows by 75% in Jan-Oct 2019

SBU blocks supply of dual-use goods to Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD