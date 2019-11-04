Zelensky replaces head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration – decrees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky by his decree has appointed Roman Bodnar the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration (Decree No. 798/2019), according to the website of the President's Office.

"To appoint Bodnar Roman Mykolayovych as the head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration," text of decree No. 798/2019, published on the president's website on Monday reads.

By another decree (No. 797/2019) Zelensky dismissed Ihor Shevchenko from this position, according to the application submitted by him.