Facts

14:20 04.11.2019

Prosecutor's Office investigates 50 cases due to prosecution of journalists in Crimea

2 min read
Prosecutor's Office investigates 50 cases due to prosecution of journalists in Crimea

 Over five years of the occupation of Crimea, Ukrainian human rights organizations have documented more than 300 cases of violation of freedom of speech and the rights of journalists on the peninsula, representative of the Crimean human rights group Iryna Sedova has said.

"After the occupation by the Russian Federation, Crimea was caught in total control of information and censorship by the state, crowding out information platforms that were repeatedly recorded by international organizations," Sedova said at a press conference entitled "Five years of impunity: when will those guilty of crimes against journalists in Crimea will be punished?" in Kyiv on Monday.

According to her, during five years of the occupation of Crimea, Ukrainian human rights organizations recorded more than 300 cases of violation of freedom of speech and the rights of journalists on the peninsula. Also, more than a hundred Crimean journalists and ten media outlets were forced to travel to mainland Ukraine.

In turn, journalist Tetiana Rykhtun said that after the "cleaning up" of the media, the occupation administration of Crimea switched to pressure on civilian journalists and bloggers, who, due to the lack of alternative reporting, took on the role of reporting on human rights violations on the peninsula.

"At least nine civilian journalists who belonged to the Crimean Solidarity Initiative are behind bars on terrorism charges," Rykhtun said.

In addition, head of the department of the prosecutor's office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Vadym Lushpiyenko said that their body has documented and is currently investigating more than 50 facts of violation of the rights of journalists in Crimea. According to him, the investigation of cases is complicated by the lack of access to the occupied territory of the investigating authorities, but he promised that the ARC prosecutor's office will soon bring to court a number of proceedings regarding the prosecution and repression of media representatives.

The lawyer and expert of the Regional Center for Human Rights Serhiy Zayats noted that the European Court of Human Rights would consider cases regarding the expulsion of Ukrainian journalists and the ban on entry for them to the territory of Crimea.

Tags: #crimea #prosecutor
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:40 31.10.2019
NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

12:01 31.10.2019
Czech president's meeting with Crimean organization provocation – embassy

Czech president's meeting with Crimean organization provocation – embassy

11:12 30.10.2019
State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

10:20 24.10.2019
Pompeo, Epiphanius say religious rights in Crimea, Donbas can't be oppressed

Pompeo, Epiphanius say religious rights in Crimea, Donbas can't be oppressed

12:19 18.10.2019
Ukrainians of Kazakhstan don't take part in round table in occupied Crimea – Embassy

Ukrainians of Kazakhstan don't take part in round table in occupied Crimea – Embassy

11:43 16.10.2019
Currently 87 Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia-occupied Crimea - KrymSOS

Currently 87 Ukrainian political prisoners in Russia-occupied Crimea - KrymSOS

11:31 14.10.2019
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protesting against meeting between Russian lawmakers elected in Crimea, Erdogan

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protesting against meeting between Russian lawmakers elected in Crimea, Erdogan

17:21 10.10.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine didn't receive offers to recognize Crimea as Russian in exchange for return of occupied Donbas

Zelensky: Ukraine didn't receive offers to recognize Crimea as Russian in exchange for return of occupied Donbas

16:27 10.10.2019
Ukraine not negotiating with Russia on water supply to Crimea – Zelensky

Ukraine not negotiating with Russia on water supply to Crimea – Zelensky

14:29 08.10.2019
Ukrainian ombudsman asks Russian counterpart to help determine whereabouts of 2 Ukrainians convicted in Crimea

Ukrainian ombudsman asks Russian counterpart to help determine whereabouts of 2 Ukrainians convicted in Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President signs bill on activities of judicial self-government bodies into law

Ukraine ready to start disengagement of forces along Bohdanivka-Petrivske on Nov 7 if no shell attacks only – JFO commander

Zelensky replaces head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration – decrees

Deputy Zhuravlev's visit to Zolote is violation of all norms – Prystaiko

Ukraine sends Russia note with demand to return seized naval vessels – Prystaiko

LATEST

President signs bill on activities of judicial self-government bodies into law

Ukraine ready to start disengagement of forces along Bohdanivka-Petrivske on Nov 7 if no shell attacks only – JFO commander

Zelensky replaces head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration – decrees

Deputy Zhuravlev's visit to Zolote is violation of all norms – Prystaiko

Ukraine sends Russia note with demand to return seized naval vessels – Prystaiko

Situation with diphtheria under control – Skaletska

One Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid 14 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Trump says he would like to meet Zelensky in White House

France, Germany hope Handziuk murder instigators to be punished

Mine clearance in Zolote disengagement area to last until Nov 9 – JFO HQ

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD