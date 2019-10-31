Additional patrols of Ukrainian police, National Guard arrive in Zolote

Patrols of the Ukrainian police and National Guard have been deployed to the disengagement area in the Luhansk region to beef up security of the civilian population, the National Police press service said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are controlling the entire perimeter of town [Zolote] access and exit routes and are patrolling the streets. The police effort is focused on the provision of law and order. We are keeping public peace. This is Ukrainian territory, and we will not abandon our citizens," National Police deputy chief Vadym Troyan said.

In his words, the town is guarded by additional foot and mobile patrols round the clock. The operative staff adjusts the deployment of forces and hardware as need be.

As reported earlier, the pullout of forces and hardware began in the second disengagement area, Zolote 4 (which is part of the town of Zolote), within the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone on the noon of October 29. Ambassador Martin Sajdik, Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), has confirmed the beginning of the disengagement process.