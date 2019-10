State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky declares that a state strategy for the safe reintegration of Donbas and Crimea should appear in Ukraine.

"After five years of war, a state strategy for the safe reintegration of Donbas and, I recall, Crimea, should finally appear," he said at the Unity Forum in Mariupol on Wednesday.