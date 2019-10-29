Govt postpones enactment of new rules for crossing contact line in Donbas

The Ukrainian government decided at a meeting in Mariupol to postpone the enactment of new rules for the entry of people and commodities into the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and their exit from these territories.

"Today we held a government session, at which we adopted a series of decisions aimed not only at improving the business climate but also at tackling social issues. For instance, we postponed the enactment of a requirement for children younger than 14 to have their foreign travel passports when passing through checkpoints. We definitely think that this decision requires further scrutiny because we don't see it as absolutely appropriate," Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk told the ICTV television channel on Monday, declining to say by how long the enactment of the resolution in question was put off.

The new rules, which were supposed to enter into force on October 29, require that children younger than 14 must have their foreign travel passports for passing through checkpoints between the temporarily occupied territories and Kyiv-controlled territories.