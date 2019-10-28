Facts

SAS starts flying to Ukraine after eight year break

SAS (Scandinavian Airlines) on October 26, 2019 serviced its first in eight years flight to Ukraine on the Oslo-Kyiv route, the Boryspil international airport has said in a report.

SAS flies to Oslo's main airport – Gardermoen.

The airline will make regular flights from Kyiv to Oslo with a frequency of three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, departing from Kyiv at 14.00 and arriving in Oslo at 15.50. From Oslo to Kyiv, the SAS will take off at 09:30 and land at 13:10. Travel time is 2 hours and 50 minutes.

Earlier, SAS had already flown to Ukraine, operating Copenhagen-Kyiv flights until March 25, 2011. The decision to terminate the flights was made by the airline due to the unprofitability of the route.

In 2012-2014, the Oslo-Kyiv route was operated by Norwegian Air Shuttle. Also, the Hungarian airline Wizz Air transported passengers on the same route.

