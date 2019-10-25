Facts

11:33 25.10.2019

UIA ceases flights to Amman, Minsk, Riga, suspends flights to Beijing due to losses

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA, Kyiv) reduces its flight program due to the need to optimize the company's costs and return to the breakeven level.

The press service of UIA said, in particular, the airline stops operating flights to Amman (Jordan), Minsk (Belarus), and Riga (Latvia).

In addition, air traffic between Kyiv and Beijing (China) will be suspended, and the frequency of flights on the route Kyiv-Bangkok (Thailand) will be reduced to three weekly flights. It is also planned to reduce the implementation of duplicate night and day flights of UIA in eastern directions.

Such changes, according to UIA, will come into force on November 16, 2019 and will be valid "until the government of Ukraine develops an effective solution to create equal competitive conditions for Ukrainian and foreign carriers when flying over the territory of the Russian Federation."

"UIA will offer passengers a change in the route of transportation if this is possible or a refund of the ticket if it is not possible to change the route or the passenger refuses the proposed alternative flight," the company explained.

In addition, according to the airline, all UIA regular flights to Western European destinations will be operated during the daytime, departing from Kyiv between 09:30 and 10:30 and arriving in Kyiv between 17:30 and 18:30 local time.

