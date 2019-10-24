National Guard officer killed in Donbas

The chief petty officer of the second howitzer artillery battery of the Hostomel Rapid Response Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine Dmytro Antikov was killed at the front line during a combat mission in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) in eastern Ukraine on October 23.

As the National Guard reported on Facebook, killed officer was 23 years old.

"He was a wonderful comrade and professional gunner...The whole personnel of the National Guard of Ukraine in sincere grief together with relatives and friends of Dmytro," reads the report.