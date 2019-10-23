All members of Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy must take polygraph test - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is convinced that all members of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy should take a polygraph test.

"... I believe that all members of the Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy should take a polygraph test. If this test establishes at least the slightest chance that one of the deputies took money for voting on the committee, these deputies should be investigated by anti-corruption bodies," Zelensky wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday around noon.