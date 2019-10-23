Facts

Court takes into custody ex-MP Mykytas with bail right of UAH 80 mln

Court takes into custody ex-MP Mykytas with bail right of UAH 80 mln

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has changed the measure of restraint for ex-MP Maksym Mykytas, suspected of organizing a corruption scheme with apartments for the National Guard. He was chosen a restrictive measure in the form of detention with an alternative to bail of UAH 80 million until November 14.

"The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has decided to change the preventive measure for former MP Maksym Mykytas, who is suspected of organizing a corruption scheme with apartments for the National Guard for UAH 80 million. He was chosen a restrictive measure in the form of detention with an alternative to bail of UAH 80 million until November 14," the press service of the organization Center for Combating Corruption said on Tuesday evening.

As noted, Mykytas was taken into custody immediately in the courtroom.

As reported, on October 2 the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Ukraine's Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) said ex-MP Mykytas was suspected of taking possession of property of Ukraine's National Guard in the amount of more than UAH 81 million, qualifying his actions under Part 3 of Article 27 and Part 5 of Article 191 of Ukraine's Criminal Code.

The investigation established that the ex-MP, using construction companies controlled by him, acting in preliminary agreement with the ex-commander of the National Guard, the general director of a developer, a private appraiser and others, organized a corrupt scheme to seize real estate owned by the National Guard.

In the 2000s, the Main Directorate of Internal Troops of the Interior Ministry (later reorganized into Ukraine's National Guard) and a construction company entered into an agreement under which a residential complex with built-in parking lots and non-residential premises were to be built on the territory of the former military unit. In exchange for a land plot of about 1 hectare in the center of Kyiv, the National Guard was to receive 50 apartments and 30 parking spaces in a residential complex.

In 2016-2017, the parties entered into additional agreements, according to which the National Guard refused to accept apartments and parking spaces in Kyiv's Pechersky District in exchange for 65 apartments in an apartment building, which the same construction company was building on the outskirts of Kyiv (near the Chervony Khutir metro station).

NABU emphasized that the value of "these apartments, as established by the examination carried out as part of the pretrial investigation, is UAH 81,635,448 less than that which the apartments the National Guard was to receive based on the initial agreement."

In May 2019, suspicion notices were served to the ex-commander of the National Guard, the general director of the developer company and the appraiser. In July, the circle of suspects was replenished by the executive director of the said company.

NABU detectives have been investigating the case since December 2017.

On October 4, the HACC set bail for Mykytas as a preventive measure in amount of UAH 5.5 million.

