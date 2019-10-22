Facts

17:28 22.10.2019

SBU counterintelligence agents detain ex-Deputy Economy Minister Brovchenko on suspicion of state treason

Counterintelligence agents of Ukraine's SBU State Security Service on Tuesday detained at Boryspil International Airport Ukraine's ex-Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Yuriy Brovchenko, who is suspected of treason for causing extensive damage to the state's defense.

The SBU's press center said a former official was served a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason) of Ukraine's Criminal Code. The SBU did not name the former official.

Interfax-Ukraine agency learned from informed sources that it is Brovchenko, who served as Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade from July 2016 to September 2019 (from April 2016 to August 2019, the post of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Trade was held by Stepan Kubiv).

"SBU investigators and investigators found that an official of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, officials of the state-owned enterprise Ukrainian Center Bezpeka and state-owned joint-stock holding company Artem acted contrary to the interests of Ukraine in favor of a foreign company. They entered into a deliberately unprofitable contract with foreigners for the manufacture and delivery of a production line for artillery shells totaling more than $16.5 million. As a result of the illegal transaction, an advance payment of more than $8.2 million was transferred to the accounts of fictitious offshore enterprises and assigned by the participants in the scheme. The foreign company did not supply equipment to Ukraine," the SBU's press service said.

The SBU notes that the actions of the suspects jeopardized the provision of ammunition to Ukraine's Armed Forces, which were defending the country against Russian aggression.

The SBU said on October 17 in Kyiv, SBU officers detained the head of a state-owned enterprise and a representative of a foreign company. A citizen of Ukraine was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 111, a foreigner under Part 4 of Article 27 and Part 1 of Article 111 of Ukraine's Criminal Code for inciting officials to commit illegal actions. A state official has already been selected a preventive measure in the form of two months in custody with the right to post bail in the amount of UAH 2.8 million. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the foreigner is being decided.

Searches were conducted at the place of residence and work of the defendants. As a result, documents and other storage media were seized, indicating their involvement in illegal activities to the detriment of the interests of Ukraine. Investigative and operational actions are ongoing.

