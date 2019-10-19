PGO opens case on frivolous spending of UAH 17 mln when purchasing foreign-made vehicles for State Border Guard Service

The Chief Military Prosecutor's Office of General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has opened a criminal case regarding frivolous spending of the budget means in an amount of UAH 17 million by the State Border Guard Service.

As the PGO reported on its website, in the investigators' view, through 2017-2018, UAH 17 million of budget funds were unreasonably spent during procurements of the foreign-made vehicles in the framework of the state defense order as a result of abuse of office by the officials of the State Border Service, in the interests of commercial structures.

On October 7, criminal proceedings began under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of power or office entailing grave consequences).

The pre-trial investigation was entrusted to the National Anti-сorruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).