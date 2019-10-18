Facts

17:58 18.10.2019

Kyiv condemns another 'humanitarian convoy' from Russia to occupied part of Donbas

Kyiv condemns another 'humanitarian convoy' from Russia to occupied part of Donbas

 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine filed a note of protest to Russia in relation to the next "humanitarian convoy" sent to the occupied part of Donbas that is a violation of the Minsk agreements.

"We filed a note of protest to Russia in regard to the next so-called 'humanitarian convoy', which was illegally thrown to the temporarily occupied Donbas. We condemn breach of the Minsk agreements by Kremlin and call to maintain to the undertaken obligations," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Kateryna Zelenko wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The day before, the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry delivered the 87th consignment of 'humanitarian aid' to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Tags: #donbas #humanitarian_convoy
