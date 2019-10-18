Facts

10:12 18.10.2019

Kononenko refutes info about his detention, says he is in Istanbul now

Kononenko refutes info about his detention, says he is in Istanbul now

Former Ukraine's deputy Ihor Kononenko has denied the information voiced by former deputy Serhiy Leshchenko about his detention at the Boryspil airport (Kyiv) while trying to cross the border and said that he is currently in Istanbul (Turkey) and then plans to go to China.

"I landed in Istanbul and was surprised to learn that Serhiy Leshchenko said that I was forbidden to leave Ukraine ... By the way, after Istanbul I plan to visit China. There, at the invitation of the Chinese side, I'll take part in a big tennis event, which I'll tell you about later," Kononenko wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

As reported, on Thursday night, Leshchenko reported on his Telegram channel that Kononenko arrived at the Boryspil airport with the aim to leave Ukraine, but due to the fact that his name is mentioned in criminal proceedings, he was detained to determine his status and as of 9:00 p.m. he was not given permission to cross the state border.

Interfax-Ukraine
