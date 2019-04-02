Facts

10:51 02.04.2019

MP Kononenko declares UAH 20 mln of dividends for 2018

1 min read
MP Kononenko declares UAH 20 mln of dividends for 2018

First Deputy Head of the parliamentary faction Bloc of Petro Poroshenko Ihor Kononenko declared almost UAH 20 million of dividends from VIK closed non-diversified corporate investment fund VIK, where he is the beneficiary owner, for 2018 in his electronic declaration.

According to the declaration published in the unified register, the people's deputy also received more than UAH 310,000 of interest in PJSC Ukrsotsbank, his salary in the Verkhovna Rada amounted to a little more than UAH 385,000.

In addition, Kononenko declared about UAH 500 million of bank percent of his wife in Alfa Bank JSC, UAH 25,000 of her salary in her charitable foundation.

At the same time, the salaries and bank interest of children of the people's deputy in total last year amounted to almost UAH 295,000.

As for real estate and vehicles, Kononenko's declaration has not changed compared to the data for 2017.

Tags: #declaration #kononenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:56 01.04.2019
Infrastructure minister Omelyan declares UAH 1 mln of income for 2018

Infrastructure minister Omelyan declares UAH 1 mln of income for 2018

11:34 01.04.2019
Klympush-Tsintsadze declares UAH 2.9 mln of income for 2018

Klympush-Tsintsadze declares UAH 2.9 mln of income for 2018

09:39 01.04.2019
Poroshenko's income tops UAH 1.5 bln in 2018 – declaration

Poroshenko's income tops UAH 1.5 bln in 2018 – declaration

10:44 31.03.2019
Groysman files e-declaration for 2018

Groysman files e-declaration for 2018

16:28 30.03.2019
Justice Minister Petrenko declares over UAH 2.4 mln of income for 2018

Justice Minister Petrenko declares over UAH 2.4 mln of income for 2018

12:11 26.03.2019
Poroshenko declares UAH 83.5 mln dividends in March

Poroshenko declares UAH 83.5 mln dividends in March

11:27 02.03.2019
Cost of election pyramid is about $82 mln – SBU deputy head

Cost of election pyramid is about $82 mln – SBU deputy head

14:56 21.02.2019
One Member of Parliament manages "election pyramid" covering different regions of Ukraine – SBU

One Member of Parliament manages "election pyramid" covering different regions of Ukraine – SBU

09:43 04.02.2019
Poroshenko earns UAH 16.3 mln in 2017, keeps $25.49 mln in own bank – declaration of presidential candidate

Poroshenko earns UAH 16.3 mln in 2017, keeps $25.49 mln in own bank – declaration of presidential candidate

14:22 02.02.2019
Poroshenko earns UAH 16.3 mln in 2017, keeps $25.49 mln in own bank – declaration of presidential candidate

Poroshenko earns UAH 16.3 mln in 2017, keeps $25.49 mln in own bank – declaration of presidential candidate

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainians can be proud that elections were free and competitive – ENEMO observation mission head Vujovic

Tymoshenko claims Poroshenko dishonestly gets to second round, but she won't appeal March 31 vote results

Russia-led forces mount 18 attacks on Ukraine army positions in past day, three soldiers WIA

Zelensky getting 30.24%, Poroshenko 15.93%, Tymoshenko 13.39% of vote – CEC, after processing 98.3% of ballots in Ukrainian election

E-prescription under Affordable Medicines program launched in Ukraine

LATEST

Ukrainians can be proud that elections were free and competitive – ENEMO observation mission head Vujovic

Tymoshenko claims Poroshenko dishonestly gets to second round, but she won't appeal March 31 vote results

Zelensky's ability to make inroads into parliament to be critical in determining his effectiveness in governing – Goldman Sachs

Russia-led forces mount 18 attacks on Ukraine army positions in past day, three soldiers WIA

Zelensky getting 30.24%, Poroshenko 15.93%, Tymoshenko 13.39% of vote – CEC, after processing 98.3% of ballots in Ukrainian election

E-prescription under Affordable Medicines program launched in Ukraine

G7 Ambassadors welcome OSCE/ODIHR preliminary conclusions on elections in Ukraine

Zelensky at 30.23%, Poroshenko 15.92%, Tymoshenko 13.4% – CEC with 97.1% of protocols processed

Zelensky at 30.26%, Poroshenko 15.99%, Tymoshenko 13.35% - CEC with 90.08% of protocols processed

Elections in Ukraine were free, competitive – OSCE mission

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD