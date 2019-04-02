MP Kononenko declares UAH 20 mln of dividends for 2018

First Deputy Head of the parliamentary faction Bloc of Petro Poroshenko Ihor Kononenko declared almost UAH 20 million of dividends from VIK closed non-diversified corporate investment fund VIK, where he is the beneficiary owner, for 2018 in his electronic declaration.

According to the declaration published in the unified register, the people's deputy also received more than UAH 310,000 of interest in PJSC Ukrsotsbank, his salary in the Verkhovna Rada amounted to a little more than UAH 385,000.

In addition, Kononenko declared about UAH 500 million of bank percent of his wife in Alfa Bank JSC, UAH 25,000 of her salary in her charitable foundation.

At the same time, the salaries and bank interest of children of the people's deputy in total last year amounted to almost UAH 295,000.

As for real estate and vehicles, Kononenko's declaration has not changed compared to the data for 2017.