Zelensky didn't meet with businessman Kislin in U.S. – President's Office

The Office of the President of Ukraine refutes the information that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in the United States met with an American businessman of Ukrainian descent Sam Kislin.

"Information about the meeting, provided by the Russian ezine The Insider along with the 'Schemes' program, is fake," the President's Office told Interfax-Ukraine.

Schemes: Corruption in Details is a joint weekly TV program of RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service and Ukraine's First Public TV channel (UT-1).

On October 8, the media disseminated information about a meeting between Zelensky and businessman Kislin during a trip by the president of Ukraine to New York to attend the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. According to media reports, Kislin's firm is considered involved in money laundering by associates of ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych.