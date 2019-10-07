Facts

10:31 07.10.2019

U.S. TV channel reports on new whistleblower in 'Ukraine scandal' in U.S.

2 min read
U.S. TV channel reports on new whistleblower in 'Ukraine scandal' in U.S.

Another informant spoke with head of the intelligence community's internal watchdog office Michael Atkinson as part of a scandal over a telephone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, ABC News reported on Sunday.

According to lawyer Mark Zaid, who represents the interests of this person, he has more specific data regarding the conversation between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine.

He turned to Atkinson to declare his intention to share this information. It is assumed that the data of this person confirm the information about the conversation previously transmitted by the first whistleblower, American media noted.

According to the report, the new informant is an employee of one of the U.S. intelligence services. Zaid noted that this person has not yet had direct contact with congressmen. Zaid also represents the interests of the first whistleblower in this case.

ABC News notes that, according to the first whistleblower, several officials of the U.S. administration have data on the telephone conversation between Trump and Zelensky.

The White House previously published a transcript of Trump's conversation with Zelensky. The document follows that the American president in the conversation really told about the affairs of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine. However, based on the published document, it is impossible to draw an unambiguous conclusion about the pressure on Zelensky during the conversation. The president of Ukraine said earlier that Trump did not exert pressure on him.

Tags: #usa #zelensky #trump
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:03 07.10.2019
Zelensky charges govt with repairing roads between Starobilsk and Schastia, between Severodonetsk and Novoaidar

Zelensky charges govt with repairing roads between Starobilsk and Schastia, between Severodonetsk and Novoaidar

17:34 07.10.2019
Businessmen linked with Trump, Giuliani tried to change leadership of Naftogaz – media

Businessmen linked with Trump, Giuliani tried to change leadership of Naftogaz – media

14:59 07.10.2019
Zelensky in interview with Japanese media denies Trump pressured him to investigate Biden

Zelensky in interview with Japanese media denies Trump pressured him to investigate Biden

13:46 07.10.2019
Zelensky instructs govt to ease travel, transport of goods to/from Donbas

Zelensky instructs govt to ease travel, transport of goods to/from Donbas

13:04 07.10.2019
Hunter Biden monthly earned at least $100,000 in Ukraine-based Burisma – Trump

Hunter Biden monthly earned at least $100,000 in Ukraine-based Burisma – Trump

11:09 07.10.2019
U.S. State Dept hands over to Congress response to request for documents on 'Ukraine case' – Pompeo

U.S. State Dept hands over to Congress response to request for documents on 'Ukraine case' – Pompeo

14:05 05.10.2019
Zahorodniuk assures U.S. Congress delegation of Ukrainian Defense Ministry's readiness to purchase samples of weapons produced in U.S.

Zahorodniuk assures U.S. Congress delegation of Ukrainian Defense Ministry's readiness to purchase samples of weapons produced in U.S.

13:28 05.10.2019
Zelensky sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously – U.S. top diplomats correspondence

Zelensky sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously – U.S. top diplomats correspondence

15:14 04.10.2019
Zelensky: We have no closed topics with Lukashenko and Belarus

Zelensky: We have no closed topics with Lukashenko and Belarus

14:58 04.10.2019
Zelensky on Normandy format meeting: We're waiting for the date

Zelensky on Normandy format meeting: We're waiting for the date

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PACE requests for Venice Commission's expert opinion towards bill on Ukraine's judicial governance

Businessmen linked with Trump, Giuliani tried to change leadership of Naftogaz – media

Govt not restoring passenger transportation with Crimea – Honcharuk

Zelensky in interview with Japanese media denies Trump pressured him to investigate Biden

Zelensky instructs govt to ease travel, transport of goods to/from Donbas

LATEST

Zagoriy Foundation grants Teacher Prize award to a chemistry teacher from Chernihiv Oblast

PACE requests for Venice Commission's expert opinion towards bill on Ukraine's judicial governance

Govt not restoring passenger transportation with Crimea – Honcharuk

Some $840,000 seized from bank safe deposit box of detained transplant doctor from Shalimov institute – PGO

Ongoing attacks prevent Donbas disengagement from happening - Prystaiko

Date for holding Normandy four summit not known yet – Prystaiko

Law on special status of Donbas to start working after elections recognized there, control established on border with Russia - Rada speaker

Ukraine, World Intellectual Property Organization sign Cooperation Program for 2020-2021

Kyiv protest against bill on Donbas special status held without violations - police

Some 10,000 people in Kyiv come to rally against law on special status of Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD