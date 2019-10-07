Facts

10:03 07.10.2019

Some 10,000 people in Kyiv come to rally against law on special status of Donbas

Some 10,000 people have gathered on the Independence Square in central Kyiv, where a protest against the adoption of a law on the special status of Donbas was held on Sunday.

The rally, held under the slogan "Stop capitulation!", began around noon, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent has reported. The protesters held a minute of silence to remember of people killed in the military conflict in Donbas. Some 10,000 people gathered on the square by 2:00 p.m. Three hundred police officers are present at the rally.

"Three hundred police officers, including dialogue police officers and members of the Ukrainian National Guard, are working at the rally. The Kyiv police have received several requests to hold a rally on the Maidan. There are some 10,000 people there. No violations have been registered," the Kyiv police press service said.

The protesters are categorically opposing the implementation of the Steinmeier formula, the provision of special status to Donbas and the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the division line in the settlement in the eastern part of the country. The people who have gathered at the rally in central Kyiv believe these decisions made by the Ukrainian authorities are "capitulation" and betrayal of national interests.

The unilateral withdrawal of troops along the division line in Donbas is a badly thought-out step by the new Ukrainian administration, which can lead to the loss of territories, Iryna Friz, a member of the European Solidarity faction, who came to the rally, told Pryamiy television.

"The Kharkiv region's volunteers said residents of Zolote [Luhansk region] are refusing to stay in the city after Ukrainian troops leave there. It's a very bad signal because we understand that they don't trust the other side, which will come and will rob them. There are residents who are on the contact line, they understand it, I have no idea why the authorities continue insisting on a unilateral withdrawal of our troops," Friz said.

The Ukrainian troops are expected to be withdrawn "right into the clear field," she said.

"It's an absolutely badly thought-out, strategically or tactically, line of the new administration's conduct and they should understand that by doing this we really give up our territories. That is why people have gathered today in all cities of Ukraine to say "No to capitulation" because we don't need peace at such cost, the cost of the lives of our military, the cost of the lives of our citizens, who don't want to leave on the territory that our military will leave," Friz said.

Ukrainian society does not support the authorities' actions and that may lead to resistance, she said.

"The military and civilians do not support the administration's actions, it may lead to resistance of the authorities' actions and non-acceptance of what the authorities are doing. We are speaking about the need to stop and take into account the opinion of active citizens, who understand what war is, who have lost their friends, brothers, family, who know what price Ukraine paid for its independence over the course of six years. We will fight for our independence for Ukraine to stay a free, independent and sovereign state," Friz said.

Tags: #protest #status #donbas
Interfax-Ukraine
