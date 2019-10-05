Facts

Anti-aircraft missile troops of Ukraine's Armed Forces conduct live-fire exercises

The units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began the final tactical exercises with field firing, the press service of the Air Force Command reports.

"The main feature of the current exercises is that our units will use the Oreanda modern automated mobile command post," said Major General Yuriy Stavsky, the chief of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukrainian Air Force command.

It is noted that the exercises are carried out in four stages. Units work out the covering operation of important state facilities in areas of permanent deployment.

The command emphasized that this year the exercises would be of bigger scale than in the past. In particular, more weapons, more personnel, more missile launches are involved.

The exercises of the anti-aircraft missile forces also involve aviation and radio-technical troops. In addition, anti-aircraft missile specialists will take part in the testing of new weapons and carry out flight control tests of anti-aircraft guided missiles as part of scientific research.

