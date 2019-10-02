PGO preparing suspicion for Poroshenko, some MPs – source

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) is preparing suspicion for Ukraine's fifth president Petro Poroshenko according to the article on abuse of power, a source in the PGO has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Draft suspicions are being actively worked out for the former head of state, as well as for a number of incumbent and former members of parliament," it said.

However, it did not specify the details, noting only that the draft suspicion for Poroshenko concerns abuse of power.

As it is known, to bring MPs to justice, the consent of the Verkhovna Rada and an appropriate submission by the prosecutor general to parliament are necessary.