Poroshenko says his supporters won't stand for Steinmeier formula

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has said that the European Solidarity faction, which comprises his supporters, will not reconcile itself with Kyiv's approval of the Steinmeier formula as it legitimizes the loss of Donbas and Crimea by Ukraine.

"The signing of the Russia-authored formula [...] de facto means an easing or even lifting of the sanctions against Russia," the faction said in a statement read out by Poroshenko.

The Steinmeier formula "drastically changes the sequence of actions stipulated by the Minsk Agreements and renounces the Minsk Agreement's roadmap suggested by the joint stance of Ukraine, Germany, and France in the Normandy format," Poroshenko said.

"We will never agree to that. We feel solidarity with the present actions and calls heard from among veterans and we will not allow the ruin of the Ukrainian state," he said.