Zelensky issues decree on goals of sustainable development of Ukraine until 2030

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled to ensure compliance with 17 goals of sustainable development of Ukraine for the period until 2030.

According to decree No. 722/2019, posted on the presidential website on Monday, this document is aimed at ensuring the national interests of Ukraine in the sustainable development of the economy, the civil society and the state in order to achieve an increase in the level and quality of life of the population, observe the constitutional rights and freedoms of man and citizen.

Thus, Zelensky, supporting the global goals of sustainable development until 2030 and the results of their adaptation, taking into account the specifics of Ukraine's development, as set out in the national report "Sustainable Development Goals of Ukraine" proclaimed by resolution No. 70/1 of the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, 2015, ruled to ensure compliance with the goals and also listed 17 such goals.