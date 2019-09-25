Zelensky intends to invite Trump to pay visit to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky intends to invite U.S. President Donald Trump to pay an official visit to Ukraine.

"I expect that we will have very cool relations with the United States. I expect to invite, this has not happened for many years, and, as they say in English, the time to visit Ukraine. So we expect that we will agree on a visit," he said in a video comment following the results of the first bilateral meetings in New York at the UN General Assembly, published on the President's Office official page on Facebook.