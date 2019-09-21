Ukraine won't forward its delegation to next PACE session

The Ukrainian delegation will not take part in the next session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Bohdan Yaremenko, an MP from the Servant of the People faction, the head of the Verkhovna Rada committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation.

"Having no other way to respond to violations of its own principles by this organization, and faced with quite frank disregard for its interests, Ukraine currently refrains from sending its delegation to the next PACE session," Yaremenko wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

The deputy stressed that at present, attention will be focused on preparing the Ukrainian delegation to PACE and holding consultations with other members of the Council of Europe in order to "develop a plan to restore confidence in PACE."

"This approach was supported by the overwhelming majority of factions of the Ukrainian parliament," Yaremenko wrote.

As reported, earlier, the constituent assembly of the delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to PACE took place. Parliamentarian from the Servant of the People faction Yelyzaveta Yasko took on leadership of the delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to the PACE.

MP from Batkivschyna faction Serhiy Sobolev became first deputy head of the delegation, Holos party faction member Rustem Umerov appointed delegation's deputy head.