Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Parties (JCCC) has reported another violation of the ceasefire in Donbas by militants.

"On September 20, the enemy mounted shelling attacks in the area of the village of Novozvanivka, using banned 82 mm caliber mortars (during 10 minutes). In addition, today the occupying forces fired in the vicinity of the village of Vodiane, using 82 mm caliber mortars," the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said on Saturday.