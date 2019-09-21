Facts

11:47 21.09.2019

Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

1 min read
Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Parties (JCCC) has reported another violation of the ceasefire in Donbas by militants.

"On September 20, the enemy mounted shelling attacks in the area of the village of Novozvanivka, using banned 82 mm caliber mortars (during 10 minutes). In addition, today the occupying forces fired in the vicinity of the village of Vodiane, using 82 mm caliber mortars," the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said on Saturday.

Tags: #ceasefire #jccc #donbass #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:34 21.09.2019
No casualties reported amid 4 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

No casualties reported amid 4 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

10:30 20.09.2019
Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

13:40 14.09.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire three times in JFO area in Luhansk section – Defense ministr

Occupation forces violate ceasefire three times in JFO area in Luhansk section – Defense ministr

11:16 14.09.2019
Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO area on Sept 13 – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier killed in JFO area on Sept 13 – JFO HQ

11:16 14.09.2019
Eight Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 22 attacks in Donbas

Eight Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 22 attacks in Donbas

09:28 12.09.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 18 times, two Ukrainian soldiers killed, one critically injured

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 18 times, two Ukrainian soldiers killed, one critically injured

09:17 12.09.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers fatally wounded in enemy shelling – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian soldiers fatally wounded in enemy shelling – JFO HQ

09:55 10.09.2019
Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times, one soldier injured

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times, one soldier injured

11:52 06.09.2019
One KIA, one WIA amid 21 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, one WIA amid 21 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

13:30 04.09.2019
Over 200 national guardsmen killed in Ukraine during five years – National Guard commander

Over 200 national guardsmen killed in Ukraine during five years – National Guard commander

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Nine killed in road accident in Odesa region - police, citing preliminary info

Part of Ukrainian delegation plans to participate in upcoming PACE session

Ukraine won't forward its delegation to next PACE session

Zelensky gives 3 months to draft legislation on principles of administrative-territorial division, local elections

Ukraine forwarding to NATO membership – Prystaiko

LATEST

Nine killed in road accident in Odesa region - police, citing preliminary info

Part of Ukrainian delegation plans to participate in upcoming PACE session

MPs from Servant of the People Party Poturayev, Chernev lead delegations to OSCE PA, NATO PA

Ukraine won't forward its delegation to next PACE session

U.S. colleagues to help Ukrainian border guards test new border protection model

Interior Ministry negotiating with France on purchase of patrol boats for Ukrainian border guards

Zelensky gives 3 months to draft legislation on principles of administrative-territorial division, local elections

Ukraine forwarding to NATO membership – Prystaiko

Prystaiko not ruling out reaching agreement on Donbas issue, Ukraine's energy security

Контракт с "Газпромом" на прямые поставки газа в Украину возможен только на рыночных условиях – Оржель

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD