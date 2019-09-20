Prystaiko not ruling out reaching agreement on Donbas issue, Ukraine's energy security

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said reaching an agreement resolving problems of Donbas and Ukraine's energy security is possible.

"It's possible that as a result of very long meetings there will be some kind of big agreement worked out, some kind of big deal, that includes not only resolving the Donbas issue but also, for example, Ukraine's energy security," Prystaiko said in an interview with the Kyiv-based European Pravda (EP) ezine published on Friday.

Prystaiko added that in talks between Ukraine, Russia and the EU "there are always the gas issue and Ukraine's energy security."

"In certain documents, in statements [of the Normandy format – EP] there is the issue of Ukraine's energy independence," he said.