Facts

10:30 20.09.2019

Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

1 min read
Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Over the past day, there have been no casualties as a result of the enemy shelling attacks on our side," the JFO HQ said in its update on Facebook on Friday morning.

The enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars, cannons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various systems, and small arms. Ukrainian positions near the town of Zolote, and the villages of Mykolayivka, Bohdanivka, Vodiane, Novotroyitske, Novomykhailivka, Orikhove, Luhanske, Travneve, and Novoluhanske were under attack.

The staff said that from Friday midnight, Russia-led forces attacked Ukrainian positions once, near Novoluhanske, using a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:16 20.09.2019
Prystaiko not ruling out reaching agreement on Donbas issue, Ukraine's energy security

Prystaiko not ruling out reaching agreement on Donbas issue, Ukraine's energy security

18:59 19.09.2019
Rada explains essence of Zelensky formula as Ukraine's negotiating stance

Rada explains essence of Zelensky formula as Ukraine's negotiating stance

11:34 19.09.2019
Russia unlawfully uses 503 Ukrainian frequency assignments – National TV Council

Russia unlawfully uses 503 Ukrainian frequency assignments – National TV Council

17:29 18.09.2019
There are over 27,000 women in Ukrainian army; almost 10,000 have fought in Donbas – General Staff

There are over 27,000 women in Ukrainian army; almost 10,000 have fought in Donbas – General Staff

16:46 18.09.2019
Peacekeeping mission could become next step if regulating situation in Donbas under Minsk agreements fails to succeed – Prytsaiko

Peacekeeping mission could become next step if regulating situation in Donbas under Minsk agreements fails to succeed – Prytsaiko

11:33 18.09.2019
Ukraine will not be pushed to hold elections in Donbas while it is occupied - Volker

Ukraine will not be pushed to hold elections in Donbas while it is occupied - Volker

10:25 18.09.2019
Zelensky intends to achieve real progress in Donbas settlement in six months – Prystaiko

Zelensky intends to achieve real progress in Donbas settlement in six months – Prystaiko

13:55 17.09.2019
War in Donbas kills over 3,300 civilians – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine

War in Donbas kills over 3,300 civilians – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine

11:43 17.09.2019
'Zelensky formula' aims to end Donbas war in six months – Foreign Minister

'Zelensky formula' aims to end Donbas war in six months – Foreign Minister

15:40 16.09.2019
Zelensky wants OSCE monitors to be honest when record violations in Donbas

Zelensky wants OSCE monitors to be honest when record violations in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine forwarding to NATO membership – Prystaiko

EU-Ukraine-Russia trilateral gas talks could resume late Oct – Šefčovič

Man threatening to blow up Kyiv bridge not to be accused of preparing act of terrorism – police

Ukraine's setting of conditions for use of 'Steinmeier Formula' contradicts agreements – Peskov

Zelensky replaces head of Vinnytsia regional administration appointing Skalsky to post

LATEST

Ukraine forwarding to NATO membership – Prystaiko

Контракт с "Газпромом" на прямые поставки газа в Украину возможен только на рыночных условиях – Оржель

EU-Ukraine-Russia trilateral gas talks could resume late Oct – Šefčovič

Man threatening to blow up Kyiv bridge not to be accused of preparing act of terrorism – police

Ukraine's HACC allows suspect in 'Rotterdam +' case on wanted list to be detained

Persons interested in PrivatBank case involved in Gontareva's house arson – Poroshenko

Ukraine's setting of conditions for use of 'Steinmeier Formula' contradicts agreements – Peskov

Facebook deletes 400 Ukrainian pages, groups, accounts linked to PR agency Pragmatico for manipulating public opinion

Zelensky replaces head of Vinnytsia regional administration appointing Skalsky to post

Sentsov testifies for Hague Tribunal in case on abduction, torture by Russia's FSB

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD