Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia's hybrid military forces mounted 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas in past 24 hours, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Over the past day, there have been no casualties as a result of the enemy shelling attacks on our side," the JFO HQ said in its update on Facebook on Friday morning.

The enemy opened fire from 82mm mortars, cannons installed on infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various systems, and small arms. Ukrainian positions near the town of Zolote, and the villages of Mykolayivka, Bohdanivka, Vodiane, Novotroyitske, Novomykhailivka, Orikhove, Luhanske, Travneve, and Novoluhanske were under attack.

The staff said that from Friday midnight, Russia-led forces attacked Ukrainian positions once, near Novoluhanske, using a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher.