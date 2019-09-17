'Zelensky formula' aims to end Donbas war in six months – Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has spelled out the "Zelensky formula," aimed at ending the war in Donbas.

The host of ICTV's Svoboda Slova program asked Prystaiko on Monday whether Ukraine had a "Prystaiko formula" or a "Zelensky formula" for ending the war in Donbas.

"There is no 'Prystaiko formula.' But there is sort of a 'Zelensky formula,' according to which we will be doing everything we can to meet expectations of our people in the first turn," the minister said.

"For instance, we are trying to bring back all of our men and women. This is one of the steps. We're also trying to reach out to our people who are left behind the line, using messages and symbols. In addition, we plan to build a bridge in Stanytsia Luhanska so that people no longer have to use wheelbarrows ... We have visited this area more than once, and President Zelensky has been there himself. We may try to cancel the requirement that people come here to be reregistered every 60 days so they can continue to receive their meager pensions and allow them to do so once a year," Prystaiko said.

The "Zelensky formula" additionally stipulates "a shift to new, drastic measures" unless the effort toward stopping the Donbas war in the near future fails, he said.

"We have six to 12 months to accomplish all that. The 'Zelensky formula' ends with a statement that we do not have five years to continue the talks. This is what the so-called Zelensky formula is about," Prystaiko said.