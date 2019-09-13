Facts

11:13 13.09.2019

Zelensky expects to meet Trump in Washington in Sept

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that he expects to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in September either before the UN General Assembly or after it.

"First, I'm confident that we will have a chance [to meet with Trump] because I've been invited. Our diplomatic advisors are now coordinating this date," Zelensky said in reply to the moderator's questions at the 16th Yalta European Strategy (YES) Annual Meeting in Kyiv on Friday.

Zelensky said that he would meet with Trump "either before New York [the UN General Assembly] in Washington, or after New York in Washington."

"I'm convinced that this meeting will happen in the near future, in September," he said.

