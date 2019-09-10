Trump announces possibility of joining talks on peace in Ukraine if their participants need it

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he could join negotiations on peace in Ukraine, if participants in the talks need this, Voice of America reports.

The U.S. President said this in Washington on Tuesday, asked whether the U.S. should join the talks on peace in Ukraine at the Normandy format talks.

He said the fact that the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine took place was a very big step, and a very positive step. If they need, he could join [the talks], but really, a very, very positive event took place, Trump said.