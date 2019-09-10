Facts

09:58 10.09.2019

Trump announces possibility of joining talks on peace in Ukraine if their participants need it

1 min read
Trump announces possibility of joining talks on peace in Ukraine if their participants need it

 U.S. President Donald Trump has said he could join negotiations on peace in Ukraine, if participants in the talks need this, Voice of America reports.

The U.S. President said this in Washington on Tuesday, asked whether the U.S. should join the talks on peace in Ukraine at the Normandy format talks.

He said the fact that the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine took place was a very big step, and a very positive step. If they need, he could join [the talks], but really, a very, very positive event took place, Trump said.

Tags: #usa #talks #trump
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:30 10.09.2019
U.S. Department of Energy will help Ukraine become invulnerable 'to threats of supply disruption from Russia'

U.S. Department of Energy will help Ukraine become invulnerable 'to threats of supply disruption from Russia'

14:15 09.09.2019
U.S. will not recognize 'voting' outcome in Russia-occupied Crimea

U.S. will not recognize 'voting' outcome in Russia-occupied Crimea

13:12 09.09.2019
Zelensky to visit U.S. to take part in UN General Assembly session on Sept 23

Zelensky to visit U.S. to take part in UN General Assembly session on Sept 23

17:20 07.09.2019
Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on exchange of prisoners, calls it 'perhaps first giant step to peace'

Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on exchange of prisoners, calls it 'perhaps first giant step to peace'

16:43 07.09.2019
U.S. calls on Russia to release the rest of Ukrainians held in prison

U.S. calls on Russia to release the rest of Ukrainians held in prison

11:16 06.09.2019
If $250 mln in U.S. funding for Ukraine's security not allocated by FY 2019 end, it will be in 2020 – U.S. Senator

If $250 mln in U.S. funding for Ukraine's security not allocated by FY 2019 end, it will be in 2020 – U.S. Senator

10:46 06.09.2019
U.S. hopes Normandy Format to be re-energized by new leadership in Ukraine – Pompeo

U.S. hopes Normandy Format to be re-energized by new leadership in Ukraine – Pompeo

10:53 05.09.2019
U.S. senators Johnson, Murphy holding meetings in Kyiv – embassy

U.S. senators Johnson, Murphy holding meetings in Kyiv – embassy

09:22 02.09.2019
Zelensky wants to give priority to discussing business with Trump

Zelensky wants to give priority to discussing business with Trump

17:07 31.08.2019
Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation - Zelensky

Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation - Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: I won't close any TV channels, have no rights, authorities to do this

Sentsov undecided about political life, plans to "make films and live"

Sentsov to seek release of Ukrainians illegally held in Russia, Donbas

Rada adopts as a whole bill on procedure for impeachment of president with 245 votes

Poroshenko fails to appear at SBI again, lawyer brings his testimony

LATEST

Artemivsky city-district court gives suspended sentence to ex-'DPR' fighter who guarded debris from Boeing MH17

Zelensky: I won't close any TV channels, have no rights, authorities to do this

Sentsov undecided about political life, plans to "make films and live"

Poroshenko summoned for questioning in 2 cases on Tuesday

Sentsov to seek release of Ukrainians illegally held in Russia, Donbas

Members of so-called 'Self-Defense of Crimea' suspected of torture of Crimean Tatar activist Ametov – Ukrainian prosecutors

Rada adopts as a whole bill on procedure for impeachment of president with 245 votes

Poroshenko fails to appear at SBI again, lawyer brings his testimony

Ukraine and NATO stepping up activities of joint ad hoc group on military reform – Kuleba

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times, one soldier injured

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD