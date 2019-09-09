EU doesn't recognize 'local elections' in Crimea illegally annexed by Russia

The European Union does not recognize the illegal annexation by Russia of the Ukrainian Crimea and Sevastopol, therefore, does not recognize the holding of the so-called "local elections."

This is said in a statement of the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Federica Mogherini published in Brussels on Monday.

"The European Union does not recognise the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation, and continues to condemn this violation of international law. Therefore, the European Union does not recognise the holding of elections in the Crimean peninsula," the statement reads.

The EU also said that "anybody elected in the Crimean peninsula claiming to 'represent' the populations of Crimea and Sevastopol will not be recognised as representatives of those territories, which are Ukrainian." The European Union remains unwavering in its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," the EU said.